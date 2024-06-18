AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,193 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.5% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.21.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.7 %

ABBV stock opened at $169.70 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $299.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

