Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $597.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.19 and a 200 day moving average of $194.61. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

