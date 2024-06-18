Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Invests $38,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS IEFA opened at $72.53 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.90. The company has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

