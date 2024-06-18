Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Invests $44,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $548.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $523.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.59.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
