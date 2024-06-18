Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Makes New $12.39 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 81,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,000. Amazon.com comprises about 9.5% of Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 433,892 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,156,000 after buying an additional 64,019 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 18,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 895,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $113,783,000 after buying an additional 23,596 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $184.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

