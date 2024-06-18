Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PSX opened at $137.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.07.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.