Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Takes $5.55 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,764 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,552,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.2% of Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,139,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $1,299,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,299,000. Golden Road Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 35,452 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $448.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $450.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.31.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.83.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

