abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 38 Per Share

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIGGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 46.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from abrdn Diversified Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $1.42. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Price Performance

Shares of abrdn Diversified Income & Growth stock opened at GBX 82.96 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 78.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 77.95. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth has a 12-month low of GBX 70.29 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 88.40 ($1.12). The firm has a market cap of £249.95 million, a PE ratio of -3,990.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Insider Transactions at abrdn Diversified Income & Growth

In other abrdn Diversified Income & Growth news, insider Tom Challenor acquired 23,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £17,534.30 ($22,279.92). 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About abrdn Diversified Income & Growth

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

