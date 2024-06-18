Accent Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,280 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

Walmart stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,687,515.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

