Accent Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000. Mastercard makes up about 2.1% of Accent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $448.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $416.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $453.64 and its 200 day moving average is $450.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,667,400 shares of company stock worth $1,204,048,040 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

