Accent Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,243 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. Adobe comprises about 1.1% of Accent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after acquiring an additional 277,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Adobe by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,876,309,000 after buying an additional 590,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $3,277,785,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,720,548,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $518.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $475.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.44. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

