Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $398.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s current price.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.50.

View Our Latest Report on Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $285.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.41. The stock has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.