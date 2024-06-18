Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Short Interest Update

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,210,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the May 15th total of 7,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,518,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.68.

Accenture Stock Down 0.4 %

Accenture stock opened at $285.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.41. The stock has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

