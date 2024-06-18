Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $518.74 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $232.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $475.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

