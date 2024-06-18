Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Major Shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University Sells 4,707 Shares

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $15,297.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,746,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,676,284.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.72). On average, equities analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management raised Aileron Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALRN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.34% of Aileron Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.