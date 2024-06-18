Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,276,000 after acquiring an additional 273,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

ABNB opened at $149.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.24 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.33.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total value of $3,750,720.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,316,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total transaction of $3,750,720.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,731 shares in the company, valued at $24,316,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,612 shares of company stock valued at $59,476,075 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

