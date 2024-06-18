Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 7,840,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 619,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector Stock Down 2.4 %

ALEC opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. Alector has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $440.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 125.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alector will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALEC. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Alector from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Alector

Insider Buying and Selling at Alector

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $120,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,975,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $120,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,975,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $33,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,095 shares of company stock worth $192,456. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,172,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alector by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,912,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after buying an additional 526,037 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alector by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,307,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 326,964 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 922,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 128,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alector by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 301,936 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.