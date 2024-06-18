Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,582 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,416,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,523,000 after buying an additional 63,053 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

