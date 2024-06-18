ALEX Lab Self Reported Market Cap Hits $32.01 Million (ALEX)

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, ALEX Lab has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ALEX Lab has a market capitalization of $32.01 million and $2.86 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALEX Lab token can now be bought for about $0.0847 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ALEX Lab Token Profile

ALEX Lab’s genesis date was January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc. The official message board for ALEX Lab is medium.com/alexgobtc. ALEX Lab’s official website is alexgo.io.

ALEX Lab Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.08624712 USD and is down -14.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $3,397,109.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALEX Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALEX Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

