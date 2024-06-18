Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $88.65 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00039571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,181,467,982 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

