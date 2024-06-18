Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Short Interest Down 9.4% in May

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,730,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 12,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Alkermes Trading Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ ALKS opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.47.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 421.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 52.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,746,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,926 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $55,548,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
