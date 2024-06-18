Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,770,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 9,120,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

ALGM opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $240.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

