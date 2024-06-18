Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.71). The company had revenue of C$143.58 million for the quarter.
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
