Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 973,900 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.5 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get Alpine 4 alerts:

Alpine 4 Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ALPP opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. Alpine 4 has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alpine 4 had a negative return on equity of 43.74% and a negative net margin of 54.63%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter.

Alpine 4 Company Profile

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine 4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine 4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.