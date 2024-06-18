Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Buys 830 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,441.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,782.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 191 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,865.00.
Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of PINE stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $209.52 million, a PE ratio of -384.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77.
Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 114,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jonestrading reduced their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.
