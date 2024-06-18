Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Buys 830 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,441.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,782.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 191 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,865.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PINE stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $209.52 million, a PE ratio of -384.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,750.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 114,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jonestrading reduced their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

