Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 12,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total value of $1,106,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,240 shares in the company, valued at $24,906,580.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $333,479.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,336 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,561.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 12,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total transaction of $1,106,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,240 shares in the company, valued at $24,906,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 466,007 shares of company stock worth $41,874,391. Corporate insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 2.7 %

ALTR stock opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,102.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $99.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day moving average of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Altair Engineering

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Articles

