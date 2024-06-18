American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Short Interest Update

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,650,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 13,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.5 %

AMH opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average is $35.80. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,931. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $789,947,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,854 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,609,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,539,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,868,000 after buying an additional 1,094,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

