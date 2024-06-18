American International Group Inc. Buys 131,742 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 188.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 201,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,742 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Celsius by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Celsius by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Celsius from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.18.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,964,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CELH opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

