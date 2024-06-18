American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $11,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $207.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.58. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $133.67 and a 1-year high of $207.76.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

