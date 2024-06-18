American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,764 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of ChampionX worth $10,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in ChampionX by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 32,657 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in ChampionX in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 891,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after purchasing an additional 190,928 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the third quarter valued at $788,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

In other news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $978,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.39. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $922.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.65%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

