American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 22,687 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.14% of NOV worth $10,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NOV alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NOV by 769.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,166,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,048,000 after buying an additional 5,456,581 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 30.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,514,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369,540 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,329,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in NOV by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,616,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 68.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after buying an additional 263,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:NOV opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85.

NOV Increases Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. NOV’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOV. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NOV

About NOV

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.