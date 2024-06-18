American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Morningstar by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,756,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $747,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 533,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar stock opened at $289.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.38. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $316.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.72, for a total transaction of $2,386,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,758,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,702,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.16, for a total transaction of $1,685,342.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,662,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,850,679. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.72, for a total transaction of $2,386,944.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,758,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,702,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,512 shares of company stock worth $21,674,184. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

