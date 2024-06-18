American International Group Inc. Has $10.13 Million Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,603 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Exelixis worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 22,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 194,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 136,668 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $2,971,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Exelixis by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 22,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.56. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $182,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,688,978. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,688,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,789. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXEL

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.