American International Group Inc. Has $10.21 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,340,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,194,000 after acquiring an additional 320,157 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $14,954,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DG opened at $126.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.18. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $173.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.41.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

