American International Group Inc. Has $10.36 Million Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,775 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Old Republic International worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 526.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $140,853.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Therace Risch bought 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $181,180.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,172 shares of company stock worth $282,286 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

