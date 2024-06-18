American International Group Inc. Has $10.68 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DCI. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Donaldson by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,552,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,923,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,141,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,610,000 after buying an additional 544,008 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 37.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after acquiring an additional 265,311 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Donaldson by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after acquiring an additional 256,994 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $72.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $78.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

DCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

