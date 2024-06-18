American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $11,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 765,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.28 per share, with a total value of $46,168,391.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 252,333,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,210,688,275.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.59. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $61.43.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

