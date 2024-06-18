American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $10,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HQY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.42.

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,106,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,745 shares of company stock worth $5,482,530. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HQY opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.02 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

