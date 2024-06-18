American International Group Inc. Sells 2,068 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,157,000 after buying an additional 288,287 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE opened at $87.37 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.12.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.