American International Group Inc. Sells 3,599 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Selective Insurance Group worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $91.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average of $101.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.78 and a twelve month high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.