American International Group Inc. Sells 3,599 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Selective Insurance Group worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.
Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ SIGI opened at $91.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average of $101.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.78 and a twelve month high of $109.58.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.
