American International Group Inc. Sells 3,814 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Royal Gold worth $10,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Royal Gold by 274.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $1,053,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 72,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in Royal Gold by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

RGLD opened at $121.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.97. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

