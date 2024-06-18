American International Group Inc. Sells 500 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $11,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $535.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $537.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.86.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
