American International Group Inc. Sells 9,214 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,214 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $10,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $22,473,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,250,000 after acquiring an additional 226,134 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $88,885,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $8,109,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

Shares of DAR opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

