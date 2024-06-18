Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,685 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,396,000 after purchasing an additional 38,863 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.05 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

ABCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

