Analysts Set Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) PT at $25.60

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATNM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.12. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 62,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,113 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

