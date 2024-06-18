Analysts Set Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Price Target at $88.25

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Tobam grew its position in Graco by 2,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GGG opened at $80.13 on Friday. Graco has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.23.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graco will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

