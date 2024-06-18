Analysts Set NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Price Target at C$13.28

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.28.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NXE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 target price on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Haywood Securities raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NXE

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NXE opened at C$9.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.12. The firm has a market cap of C$5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82 and a beta of 1.82. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.84 and a 1 year high of C$12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 1.96.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). Research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NexGen Energy

In other NexGen Energy news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$1,692,285.00. Company insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

(Get Free Report

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.