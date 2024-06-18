Analysts Set Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) PT at $19.06

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.06.

Several research firms recently commented on PAY. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Paymentus Price Performance

NYSE:PAY opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. Paymentus has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Paymentus had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $184.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Paymentus will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Paymentus

In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $29,625.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 142,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 87.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Paymentus during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Paymentus by 2,948.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Paymentus during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paymentus during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Paymentus during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

