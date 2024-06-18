Analysts Set Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) PT at $9.17

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Get Savara alerts:

SVRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Savara from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Savara

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Savara Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 30.9% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,938,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,000 shares during the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter valued at $3,827,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the third quarter valued at $3,780,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Savara by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,815,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948,596 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Savara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

SVRA stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. The company has a market cap of $534.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 14.90, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Savara has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Savara will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Savara Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.