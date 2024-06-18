Analyzing Lazydays (GORV) and Its Competitors

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lazydays to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lazydays and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 0 0 N/A Lazydays Competitors 237 1214 1718 54 2.49

As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential downside of 1.01%. Given Lazydays’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lazydays has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays -12.48% -16.47% -3.86% Lazydays Competitors -3.01% -45.73% -5.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lazydays and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Lazydays and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $1.06 billion -$110.27 million -0.34 Lazydays Competitors $9.48 billion $265.39 million -10.28

Lazydays’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Lazydays has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays’ competitors have a beta of 1.32, meaning that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Lazydays shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lazydays beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

